State Auditor tours cities for proposed demolition bill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill proposal by the West Virginia state auditor shows promise for local mayors looking to rebuild their towns throughout the state.

State auditor J.B. McCuskey met with the mayors of Clarksburg, Fairmont, and Shinnston today to discuss his new bill that deals with run down properties in the state.

It’s part of a greater effort to beautify communities and make them safer.

According to the state auditor the two main goals of this bill are to remove condemned buildings and revitalize livable ones to make them welcome assets for the community.

“So this is as much of a public safety as it is an economic development tool and what we all want to see is what these towns are supposed to look like and our cities to shine like they used to and I think this is the for big step to take.” said McCuskey.

The bill is seeking 50-million dollars to demolish buildings statewide that are beyond repair.

The bill is being endorsed by multiple land reuse and urban renewal agencies according to the state auditors office

Mayor Jim Marino of Clarksburg already has a demolition program, but is enthusiastic for state assistance.

“The city of Clarksburg has been doing demolition for years its quite taxing on our budget to do this so when the office reached out to us we said yeah we’d certainly like you to come.” said Marino.

The bill is still seeking approval but if it succeeds it will overturn centuries old statutes regarding delinquent property tax.

