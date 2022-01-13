Advertisement

WVa health partnership includes products preparedness center

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, vials containing nasal swabs collected at a COVID-19...
FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, vials containing nasal swabs collected at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site are dropped into a plastic bag to be sent off for processing after being collected in St. Louis. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that before the coronavirus outbreak many had at least a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. But those supplies often were well past their expiration dates, left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

The center will be located in Morgantown, involves a more than $50 million investment for the state and will create more than 125 jobs, Justice said in a news release Wednesday.

The previously announced partnership is between the West Virginia University Health System and Richmond, Virginia-based global health care logistics company Owens & Minor Inc. The company produces surgical products and personal protective equipment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all that preparedness and resiliency are incredibly important, so this partnership is more than just another business deal, it will have real-world positive benefits for all West Virginians,” Justice said.

