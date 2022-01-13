WVU Medicine: Need for blood donors at all-time high

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine is urging eligible donors to find a nearby blood drive as blood supplies are at a critical low.

“Blood is a life-saving resource for surgical, trauma, cancer, and other patients,” Michael Edmond, M.D., WVU Medicine chief medical officer, said. “It is a resource that can only be obtained by the selfless act of blood donation. Critically low supply levels like we experience now make it challenging to provide care to those who depend on it.”

According to the American Red Cross, one donation can save up to three lives, and the typical blood transfusion recipient receives three units of blood.

You may be eligible to donate blood if you are in good health and feeling well, are at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and have not donated blood in the last 56 days.

“Blood donation only takes a few minutes of your time, but it can make an enormous impact on someone’s life,” Dr. Edmond said. “I strongly encourage everyone to donate blood if they are able.”

United Hospital Center’s next Blood Drive is at The Bridge Sports Complex on Wednesday, February 2 from 10 am to 3:30 pm., according to WVU Medicine officials.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.