$49 million bond to be voted on for new high school

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A special election will take place Saturday in Upshur County to vote on a $49 million bond for a new high school.

Voting will last on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The $49 million bond will go to building Buckhannon-Upshur High School and turning the existing high school into a middle school, officials told 5 News.

The new high school will be able to host approximately 1,200 students.

Upshur County residents can vote at their usual polling places on Saturday.

