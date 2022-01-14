Bridging the Great Health Divide: Improving Rural Health Care
A new mobile nursing lab is making its way around West Virginia as a way to improve health care in rural areas.
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
