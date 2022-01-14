Advertisement

Bridging the Great Health Divide: Improving Rural Health Care

A new mobile nursing lab is making its way around West Virginia as a way to improve health care in rural areas.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new mobile nursing lab is making its way around West Virginia as a way to improve health care in rural areas. Watch the story above in this month’s edition of our ongoing series Bridging the Great Health Divide.

