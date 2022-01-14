Advertisement

Cowen man arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos to what he believed to be 15-year-old

A Webster County man was arrested on Thursday after officers said he sent explicit photos to and agreed to meet up with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Caleb Stanley
Caleb Stanley(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Caleb Stanley, 27, of Cowen, solicited what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for illegal acts using the internet, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the solicitations took place on the days leading up to Thursday and on Thursday, the same day Stanley agreed to meet with what he thought to be a girl.

The report says officers were able to locate Stanley in a parking lot near Cowen after he messaged what he believed to be the girl to meet him there.

Stanley said in a post Miranda statement that he traveled to meet the girl and that he had messaged her about sexual matters, including illegal acts and explicit photos and a video on two separate days, one of which was the day of his arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

Stanley also said in the post Miranda statement that what he did was wrong and took full responsibility.

Stanley is being charged with intent to seduce a minor, solicit a minor via computer, and two counts of use obscene matter with intent to seduce minor.

Stanley is being held in Central Regional Jail on a $60,000 cash only bond.

