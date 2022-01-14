Advertisement

Fairmont Senior moves to 11-0 with win over Buckhannon-Upshur

Washenitz, Maier post double-doubles in 60-45 win
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Class AAAA No. 7 Buckhannon-Upshur traveled to Class AAA No. 1 Fairmont Senior looking for a win, but the Polar Bears held it down.

Scoring was close into the third quarter, but strength in the fourth quarter elevated Fairmont Senior to its eleventh win on the season.

Marley Washenitz (26 points) and Meredith Maier (19 points) each posted a double-double; Laynie Beresford ended the night with 11 points.

Kenna Maxwell put up 14 points for the Lady Bucs, Shelby McDaniels 11 points.

