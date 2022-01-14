House Call: National Blood Donor Month Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. January is National Blood Donor Month, and to raise awareness, 5′s Kaley Fedko spoke with Kristen Lane, Communications Manager with Vitalant, the blood supplier to United Hospital Center. Here is the final installment of the two-part special.

1). In our interview last week you touched on the history behind National Blood Donor Month, but why was the month of January selected for this annual month-long celebration?

The month of January is usually a period of critical blood shortages. Vitalant and United Hospital Center encourages people to help meet the ongoing need for blood, platelets, and convalescent plasma by resolving to give blood. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O, as well as convalescent plasma donors.

2). Why is type O blood in such demand?

Type O blood is the most in-demand blood type, helping patients facing life-threatening conditions and emergencies every day. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O positive blood is also especially needed because it is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

3). How does a blood donation make a difference?

When you give blood with Vitalant, you have the potential to help hospital patients within your region and, when the need arises, others across the country. In North Central West Virginia, Vitalant works with United Hospital Center.

When extreme weather and unforeseen tragedies occur, our experienced nationwide team members jump into action to quickly deliver blood where it’s needed most. The benefits of our larger footprint are vast, including leveraging our coast-to-coast network of donation centers so every donation has the potential to impact more lives.

Many people believe that most blood is needed after major disasters. However, daily personal emergencies and ongoing medical needs of thousands of patients require a constant and ready blood supply. It’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives.

If you are interesting in donating, the next United Hospital Center Blood Drive is on Wednesday, February 2, at The Bridge Sports Complex. To register, please call 412-209-7000.

