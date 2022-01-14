James Joseph Weisenberger, 43, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on September 2, 1978, a son of James David and Jemi Hickman Weisenberger of Clarksburg. James is survived by two daughters, Tiara Weisenberger of Clarksburg, and Lillie Weisenberger of Clarksburg; two brothers, Jason Weisenberger and wife Kelli of Clarksburg, and Jonathan Weisenberger of Clarksburg; two aunts, Julie Weisenberger of Clarksburg, and Joni Childers of Salem; one great uncle, Larry Weisenberger; two nieces and one nephew, Payton, Baylee, and Jayden. Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Wilma Hickman; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and JoAnn Weisenberger, maternal grandfather Jack Hickman; and one uncle Jackie Hickman. James was a member of Adamston United Methodist Church. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Saturday January 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Kenny Kendall presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

