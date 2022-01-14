Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a weak disturbance brought light rain into NCWV, with some rain transitioning to snow in the evening hours. This morning, a few light snow flurries will fall in the mountains of NCWV, but most of NCWV will remain dry. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-30s. By the afternoon, any leftover flurries will be gone, but skies will be cloudy, with light NW winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s, thanks to a cool air mass left behind by yesterday’s system. Overnight, skies stay mostly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will drop into the low-20s. Overall, today will be chilly and gray. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be cloudy but dry, with light northerly winds. As a result, temperatures will stay in the upper-20s. We will, however, stay dry. Overall, tomorrow will be cold but calm. The real story begins on Sunday afternoon, when a low-pressure system sweeps in from the southwest and brings enough snow into our area to cause serious problems, such as with commuting issues.

Between today and Sunday, a low-pressure system moves through the Great Plains and the Deep South, picking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and intensifying. It drops snow in parts of the Deep South and the Central US before reaching us on Sunday. During the afternoon and evening hours, some areas start with a rain and snow mix, possibly even freezing rain in some areas, because temperatures will be at or above the freezing mark. Then during the evening hours, temperatures drop low enough for any leftover precipitation to transition to snow. This snow, which could be heavy at times, lasts until the mid-morning hours on Monday. By the afternoon, the back end of the system will move north, leaving behind on-again, off-again snow showers that stick around until Tuesday morning. Because the amount of snow and rain/snow mix depends on where the center of the low is, there is still some uncertainty regarding snowfall accumulations. However, we could see over 5″ to 7″ in the lowlands and much higher amounts in the mountains by Monday morning, along with another 1″ of snow falling by Tuesday. That amount of snow, combined with any ice from the mix on the roads, will be more than enough for hazardous commuting and other problems. Because of this, the National Weather Service office in Charleston recently added a Winter Storm Watch that lasts from Sunday morning to Monday morning. The most important act you can do now is to pay attention to WDTV 5 News or the NWS or the latest updates. And if you have to head out Sunday and Monday, take extra precautions while driving. After Tuesday, expect temperatures to stay in the low-30s, with a chance of precipitation on Wednesday. In short, today and tomorrow will be chilly but calm, and Sunday will bring heavy snow.

Today: A few snow flurries are possible in the mountains of NCWV, during the morning and early-afternoon hours. Then during the evening, we dry out, but skies will stay cloudy. Winds will come from the NW at 5-10 mph, with highs in the mid-30s. Overall, a gray, cool afternoon. High: 37.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with light northerly winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-teens. Overall, a calm, cold night. Low: 19.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, with light NNE winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, below-average for January. In short, a chilly, gray afternoon. High: 29.

Sunday: We start with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. Then in the mid-afternoon, a low-pressure system lifts into NCWV, bringing rain/snow mix and snow by the early-evening hours. By the mid-evening, the precipitation changes over to heavy snow, and this snow lasts throughout the night into Monday morning. There is uncertainty regarding snow totals, but we’ll likely see more than enough snow to cause commuting problems and other issues. Overall, keep an eye on the latest forecast updates, and have winter preparations in place just in case. High: 34.

