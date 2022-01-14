Mask and visitation updates at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical center will be instituting new masking and visitation procedures, officials said.

The new procedures are in response to the Omicron variant surge of COVID-19 in the community, according to VA officials.

The Medical Center says the only approved masks will be medical-grade N95 or KN95 masks beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Cloth masks, gators, scarves, neckerchiefs, and all cloth masks without N95 or equivalent filtration will be prohibited by the Hospital.

Officials said inpatient visitation will be restricted to patients whose death is imminent and is limited to two visitors at a time.

Outpatient visitors will be limited to one adult essential companion if the patient must have someone to understand the treatment plan or assist with the patient’s care, according to officials.

In both cases, officials said the visitor must be 18 years or older, pass screening, and must comply with masking requirements.

Alternatives to face-to-face visitation can be offered and accomplished through telephone and virtual methods.

The updated masking and visitation policy is in effect at all Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center properties, including the main facility and all community-based outpatient clinics, officials said.

If a mask is found to be non-compliant, a compliant mask will be provided.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.