Mon. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for missing 15-year-old

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said they were made aware of the missing girl on Monday.

Cadence Decker, 15, of the Morgantown area, left her father’s home without his consent, according to a Facebook post from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

Decker is described as having recently dyed black hair and being 5′6″ and 115 pounds, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department by phone at 304-291-7260 or by Messenger on the Department’s Facebook page.

You can view the Facebook post below.

On, January 10th, 2022, Monongalia Sheriffs Deputies were notified of a missing juvenile. Cadence Marie Decker, 15 years...

Posted by Monongalia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 13, 2022

