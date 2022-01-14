North Marion rolls on undefeated with win over Bridgeport, 77-62

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion is one of few undefeated teams left in North Central West Virginia, but it gets to keep the crown after Thursday’s win over Bridgeport.

Olivia Toland scored 28 points, 18 from six threes throughout the first half. Savannah Walls followed with 21 points for the Huskies.

Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep shot 25 points for the Indians.

