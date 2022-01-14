Advertisement

North Marion rolls on undefeated with win over Bridgeport, 77-62

Olivia Toland put up six threes in first half
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion is one of few undefeated teams left in North Central West Virginia, but it gets to keep the crown after Thursday’s win over Bridgeport.

Olivia Toland scored 28 points, 18 from six threes throughout the first half. Savannah Walls followed with 21 points for the Huskies.

Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep shot 25 points for the Indians.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shinnston woman arrested for allegedly stealing 15 checks totaling $50k
Fire on Mt. Clare Rd. (WDTV)
Dog dies, family escapes Clarksburg house fire
child found
‘It’s disturbing’: Elkins police describe the conditions an 8-year-old boy was found in
Robert Shaw (left), Michael Pelfrey (middle), Michelle Pelfrey (right)
Three arrested in Elkins for allegedly shocking, beating, locking child in cold room
Joshua Ryan
Man arrested after allegedly crashing head-on into Harrison Co. police cruiser

Latest News

Marley Washenitz
Fairmont Senior moves to 11-0 with win over Buckhannon-Upshur
University wrestling
Hawks hoping to improve upon last year’s state tournament showing
Preston girls' basketball
Preston girls’ basketball keeping the intensity through setbacks
Dylan Knight
Knight signs with Battlers sprint football