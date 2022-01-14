Patricia Lee Smallridge Zara, 75, of Quiet Dell passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 4, 1946 a daughter of the late Harold F. Smallridge and Icie Mae McCoy Smallridge. She is survived by her husband, Albert Eugene Zara, whom she married on August 21, 1965 and resides at their home. Also surviving are three daughters; Gina Zara of Altamonte Springs, FL, Krista Lewellyn and husband David of Buckhannon, WV and Erin Tampoya and husband Don of Cornelius, NC and five grandchildren: Chase Lewellyn and wife Abigail of Buckhannon, WV, Kennedi Lewellyn of Buckhannon, WV, Makenzi Lewellyn of Buckhannon, WV, Marco Tampoya of Cornelius, NC and Sloan Tampoya of Cornelius, NC. She was a graduate of Buckhannon High School class of 1964. She began her design career at Stone & Thomas in the drapery department and went on to begin her business, Drapery Innovations & Designs. She was a member of Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood and enjoyed attending Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Buckhannon with her daughter which was the church where she and Albert were married. She was a member of H.O.P.E. Lions Club and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority having joined in 1973. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St., Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 35 Franklin St., Buckhannon, WV 26201 at 11:00 am with Father Ed Tetteh as celebrant. Interment will follow at Heavner Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

