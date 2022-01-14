Randolph County woman sentenced to more than 3 years for meth distribution

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman was sentenced on Thursday for meth distribution, officials said.

Janice May White, 40, of Kerens, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 41 months of incarceration for selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

White pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting,” according to Ihlenfeld.

Ihlenfeld said White admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2019 in Randolph County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

