Roxanne Lynn Henning Smith, 55 of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, January 6th, 2022. She passed peacefully, her Lord and Savior called her home, and she is no longer suffering from Huntington’s disease. She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on November 14th, 1966, a daughter of the late Richard Mitchel Henning and Rachel Martha Fazzini Henning. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Smith, of 12 years. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sister Sharon Ann Henning Mazzie, and niece Angelina Bianco. She is survived by 2 children, Nicholas Serafino Anania and fiancé Brittany Schneider of Ohio, Chanda L’Rae Anania of Ohio, two grandchildren, Camila L’Rae Crosby of Ohio, Leonidas Serafino Anania of Ohio. She is also survived by four siblings, Robert Alan Henning and wife Lynn of Laurel Valley, Tresa Diane Bianco and husband Pablo of Sardis, Rachel Martha Dodd and husband Jason of Sardis, and Celeste Renee Dodd-Miller of Shinnston. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved and was very proud of. Roxanne was a graduate of Liberty High School. She graduated from University of Dayton with a masters in English Literature. She was a professor there for many years. She was a member of Message of Freedom Church of Grafton and also attended Abundant Life Church of Clarksburg. Roxanne loved her children, grandchildren, and family very much and was grateful for her church family. Besides spending time with family, she loved reading her bible and books, going to church, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing with animals, and watching her favorite shows. She fought a good fight with Huntington’s for many years, but finally won the battle and can rest in peace, because of her faith in Jesus. She is in heaven with her new body, rejoicing. She will be missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Message of Freedom Church, 1008 George Washington Hwy, Grafton, WV, on Tuesday January 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Stottlemyer and Pastor Rocky Dodd presiding. We invite friends and family to join us at 12:00 pm for the visitation until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

