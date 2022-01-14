Winter Storm Watch in effect for impending snowstorm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a bit cooler than the past two days, with temperatures in the mid-30s across the area. We saw a few flurries across the mountains, but nothing that accumulated. Tonight, temperatures will dip into the low 20s for the lowlands and into the teens for the mountains, but with wind chills, those temps could feel like the teens for everyone. Tomorrow’s highs will be well below average, with temperatures hovering around freezing point. Clouds will linger throughout tonight and tomorrow, clearing only briefly overnight into Sunday before thickening up again ahead of the snow in the early afternoon.

The system is looking to first enter NCWV during the mid-afternoon, when temperatures in the lowlands would be maxing out in the mid-30s. This could cause the precipitation to first fall as a mix of rain and snow in much of the lowlands, making for very slick and icy conditions. After sunset, temperatures will drop below freezing and all precipitation in our area will be falling as snow. This snow will continue overnight, becoming heavy at times. High temperatures on Monday will remain below freezing, allowing for the precipitation to remain as snow. The bulk of the system will be past us by Monday afternoon, but light snow showers will continue through Monday evening for the entire area and through Tuesday morning for the mountains. These light snow showers won’t contribute much to accumulations, possibly only adding another inch to the mountains. Things are still subject to change as models hone in, but as it stands now, the lowlands are looking to receive around 5-8 inches, and the mountains around 7-12 inches. If the rain/snow mix lasts longer, the lowlands would be on the low end of that range. If we end up in a band of heavier snow, totals could increase.

Because of this system, the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have placed our entire viewing area under a Winter Storm Watch from Sunday morning until Monday morning. As the system draws nearer, it is possible this watch could increase to a warning. During this storm, travel will be very difficult. Road conditions will be slick and dangerous, and wind gusts during snowfall could reduce visibility. If you must be out on the roads, be sure to have blankets on hand, as well as water, food, and a shovel. Abrasive material such as kitty litter could also be helpful in the event of getting stuck. Power outages are also possible with this storm.

You can stick with 5 News for the latest updates on this storm.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Low: 19

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 30

Sunday: Wintry mix beginning in the afternoon, transitioning to heavy snow in the evening and overnight hours. Wind gusts could reach up to50mph in the higher elevations. High: 36

Monday: Snowy and windy. Wind gusts could reach 25-30mph in the lowlands and up to 45mph in the higher elevations. High: 29

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.