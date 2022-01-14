W.Va. coal miner killed in mining accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a West Virginia coal miner was fatally injured in a coal mining accident Friday morning.

Jeffrey A. Phillips, 44, fell while working above a beltline in the prep plant of the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine, located in Marshall County, officials said.

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement after learning of Phillips’ death.

“Any time we lose one of our brave and important West Virginia coal miners, it’s a terrible thing,” Gov. Justice said. “Cathy and I are heartbroken for his loved ones and fellow miners. We ask that all West Virginians join us in keeping this man and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

“We’d also ask you to remember and appreciate everyone who does this important work,” Gov. Justice continued. “We should never take for granted the strength and selflessness that it takes to go underground to keep the lights on for the people across our state and our nation.”

