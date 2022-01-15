BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gary B. Miller, 80, of Grafton, WV, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born May 3, 1941 in Webster County, WV, a son of the late Lawrence Denzil Miller and Nora Melvina (Gregory) Miller.Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Nose Miller; two children, Jeffrey and wife Dee and Dale and wife Susie, both of Grafton; two grandchildren, Carly Miller and Christopher Miller of Grafton; one brother, Michael and wife Judy Miller; one sister-in-law, Nancy Dixon Miller; two nieces, McKenzie Miller and Monica Miller.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gail Miller.Gary graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1959 and was employed at the WVU Health Sciences in Morgantown, WV for 41 years. He retired in 2008 as Director of Maintenance Engineering. Gary was also treasurer for eight years of the WV Association of Physical Plant Associates.Gary volunteered as a Player Representative and Director of Field Construction for Anna Jarvis Memorial Park from 1980-1982.; Coach/Manager for 17 years for Taylor County Little League Athletics.; Manager of the 1979 Taylor County All Star Team; won the area District Championship in District 6; and represented District 6 as the runner-up champion in the West Virginia State Tournament. He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church since 1960 and held many offices and was a dedicated worker in the church.His hobbies were model trains, working puzzles, fishing and woodworking. He loved to watch old westerns on TV and sports, especially WVU and Pittsburgh.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Tuesday, January 18th from 2:00-8:00 p.m.Funeral services will be held at the Wesley Chapel Church on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Judy Flynn officiating.Gary will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11:00 a.m.Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton.The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family.Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

