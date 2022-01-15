Advertisement

Lincoln boys’ basketball finds its rhythm in overtime

Cougars pull ahead over Philip Barbour to win it 65-58
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - After trailing behind Philip Barbour most of the second half, Westin Heldreth hit a three with just over a minute left in regulation, the basket that sent the teams into overtime.

All tied up at 55, the Colts and Cougars battled it out for the victory, and Lincoln landed on top, 65-58.

Both teams are back on home court this Monday: the Cougars at 2 p.m, Philip Barbour at 7 p.m.

