Lincoln falls to Petersburg in East Fairmont Classic

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a weekend of basketball at East Fairmont for the 6th Annual East Fairmont Classic.

The Lincoln girl’s basketball team took on Petersburg in a hard fought battle that showed the Cougars’ improvement they’ve made already this season.

While the teams entered half tied up at 21, the Vikings pulled ahead in the second, taking the win 54-43.

The Cougars are back on the court tomorrow against Ripley at 3:30 p.m.

