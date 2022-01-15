Advertisement

Lincoln falls to Petersburg in East Fairmont Classic

Hard fought battle for the Cougars ends 54-43
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a weekend of basketball at East Fairmont for the 6th Annual East Fairmont Classic.

The Lincoln girl’s basketball team took on Petersburg in a hard fought battle that showed the Cougars’ improvement they’ve made already this season.

While the teams entered half tied up at 21, the Vikings pulled ahead in the second, taking the win 54-43.

The Cougars are back on the court tomorrow against Ripley at 3:30 p.m.

