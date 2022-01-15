Advertisement

Morgantown completes the sweep over crosstown rival University, 73-45

Brody Davis sinks five three-pointers in the first half
Morgantown's Brody Davis
Morgantown's Brody Davis(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mohigans win the battle for the city of Morgantown this year, completing the sweep Friday night 73-45 over University.

Morgantown caught an early lead and held on the rest of the way, helped in part by five three-pointers from the Mohigans’ Brody Davis.

Brooks Gage led the Mohigans with 18 points, Davis just behind with 17. Alec Poland had 10 for Morgantown.

Garrison Kisner led the Hawks with a game-high 19 points; Elija Jackson posted 10.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child found
‘It’s disturbing’: Elkins police describe the conditions an 8-year-old boy was found in
Shinnston woman arrested for allegedly stealing 15 checks totaling $50k
Fire on Mt. Clare Rd. (WDTV)
Dog dies, family escapes Clarksburg house fire
Joshua Ryan
Man arrested after allegedly crashing head-on into Harrison Co. police cruiser
Robert Shaw (left), Michael Pelfrey (middle), Michelle Pelfrey (right)
Three arrested in Elkins for allegedly shocking, beating, locking child in cold room

Latest News

Lincoln wins in OT 65-58
Lincoln boy’s basketball finds their rhythm in overtime
Olivia Toland
North Marion rolls on undefeated with win over Bridgeport, 77-62
Marley Washenitz
Fairmont Senior moves to 11-0 with win over Buckhannon-Upshur
University wrestling
Hawks hoping to improve upon last year’s state tournament showing