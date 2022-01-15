Morgantown completes the sweep over crosstown rival University, 73-45

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mohigans win the battle for the city of Morgantown this year, completing the sweep Friday night 73-45 over University.

Morgantown caught an early lead and held on the rest of the way, helped in part by five three-pointers from the Mohigans’ Brody Davis.

Brooks Gage led the Mohigans with 18 points, Davis just behind with 17. Alec Poland had 10 for Morgantown.

Garrison Kisner led the Hawks with a game-high 19 points; Elija Jackson posted 10.

