Advertisement

North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from a railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022. North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shinnston woman arrested for allegedly stealing 15 checks totaling $50k
child found
‘It’s disturbing’: Elkins police describe the conditions an 8-year-old boy was found in
Fire on Mt. Clare Rd. (WDTV)
Dog dies, family escapes Clarksburg house fire
Joshua Ryan
Man arrested after allegedly crashing head-on into Harrison Co. police cruiser
Robert Shaw (left), Michael Pelfrey (middle), Michelle Pelfrey (right)
Three arrested in Elkins for allegedly shocking, beating, locking child in cold room

Latest News

The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | January 14, 2022
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | January 14, 2022
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court