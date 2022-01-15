Advertisement

North Marion pulls past Bridgeport 53-44

Huskies tack on their third win of the week
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion started the season 2-5, but with three wins this week, they have pulled themselves up to be 500 on the year.

Bridgeport battled the Huskies back and forth, but ultimately couldn’t figure out the strong offensive front from North Marin, leaving them behind 53-44.

The Huskies are back in action on Wednesday at home against RCB. Bridgeport is also home Wednesday, facing off with Lewis County.

