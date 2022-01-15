North Marion pulls past Bridgeport 53-44

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion started the season 2-5, but with three wins this week, they have pulled themselves up to be 500 on the year.

Bridgeport battled the Huskies back and forth, but ultimately couldn’t figure out the strong offensive front from North Marin, leaving them behind 53-44.

The Huskies are back in action on Wednesday at home against RCB. Bridgeport is also home Wednesday, facing off with Lewis County.

