Ruptured water line floods Morgantown businesses
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a ruptured water line caused flooding at Morgantown businesses.
The Morgantown Fire Department responded to the break Friday night.
MFD says a ruptured high pressure line caused water to enter Sabraton Station and surrounding businesses on RT-7.
The break caused nearby lanes to temporarily be blocked off.
Crews used pumps to disperse and mitigate the water.
A damage estimate was not released.
No injuries were reported.
