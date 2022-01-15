Ruptured water line floods Morgantown businesses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a ruptured water line caused flooding at Morgantown businesses.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to the break Friday night.

MFD says a ruptured high pressure line caused water to enter Sabraton Station and surrounding businesses on RT-7.

The break caused nearby lanes to temporarily be blocked off.

Crews used pumps to disperse and mitigate the water.

A damage estimate was not released.

No injuries were reported.

