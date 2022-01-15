Upshur County residents vote in special election that would bring new high school to the county

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A special election in Upshur County decided the fate of a new Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

Residents voted whether or not funds should go to building a new high school in the county.

Superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus said that the new high school building would accommodate more career and technical-based programs within the school. These programs could help students get a degree when they graduate high school.

“One in which we can offer a two-year associate degree program. Our students can graduate with a high school diploma and a two-year associate’s degree,” she explained.

However, this isn’t all the $49 million would be used for as the current high school would become the new middle school building.

Stankus said the current middle school was in rough shape as the building was nearly 100 years old.

“It is costing us an exorbitant amount of money each year to just keep the doors open and to keep it up to code. The taxpayers are already paying for that. So, it is truly how do you want to invest your money,” she added.

The high school would be remodeled to create a middle school that would allow students to start getting involved in the career and technical programs as early as 6th grade. Stankus said this program would be the first of its kind in the state for middle schoolers.

“This new school and the reimagined middle school will serve our students of Upshur County today and for generations to come,” she explained.

