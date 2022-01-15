Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday-Monday snowstorm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have placed our entire viewing area under a Winter Storm Watch from Sunday morning until Monday morning.

This is due to a winter storm expected to hit our area Sunday afternoon into Monday evening.

At the start time of the storm, temperatures in the lowlands are expected to be in the mid-30s. This will lead to precipitation first falling as a mix of rain and snow across much of the lowlands.

This wintry mix will make for very slick and icy conditions.

After sunset, temperatures will drop below freezing and all precipitation in our area will be falling as snow. This snow will continue overnight, becoming heavy at times.

High temperatures on Monday will remain below freezing, allowing for the precipitation to remain as snow.

The bulk of the system will be past us by Monday afternoon, but light snow showers will continue through Monday evening for the entire area and through Tuesday morning for the mountains. These light snow showers won’t contribute much to accumulations, possibly only adding another inch to the mountains.

Things are still subject to change as models hone in, but as it stands now, the lowlands are looking to receive around 5-8 inches, and the mountains around 7-12 inches. If the rain/snow mix lasts longer, the lowlands would be on the low end of that range. If we end up in a band of heavier snow, totals could increase.

During this storm, travel will be very difficult. Road conditions will be slick and dangerous, and heavy wind gusts during snowfall could reduce visibility.

If you must be out on the roads, be sure to have blankets on hand, as well as water, food, and a shovel. Abrasive material such as kitty litter could also be helpful in the event of getting stuck.

Power outages are also possible with this storm, due to the heavy snow and gusty winds.

Stick with 5 News as this system develops. We will continue to bring you the latest information on this storm.

