Authorities ask for help locating missing Cheat Lake man

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Bryan Hargraves was reported missing Sunday.
Hargraves/Tattoo (MCSO)
Hargraves/Tattoo (MCSO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Monongalia County man.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Bryan Hargraves was reported missing Sunday.

Hargraves is originally from England and lives in the Cheat Lake area.

MCSO says he was last seen about two weeks ago.

Hargraves is described as a white male with brown hair, 6′2″, 220 pounds and has a tattoo of a family crest on his right arm.

Anyone who has information can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7260, or leave private messages on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

