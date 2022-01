CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There was no shortage of energy over in Clarksburg this evening.

A back and forth brawl between the Bearcats and Eagles led Ryan Maier to a last second basket for Grafton that sent the two teams into overtime.

The Bearcats pulled ahead in OT, taking the win 69-65.

