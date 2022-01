BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State women’s basketball team is dominating this season.

With their win over the Bobcats, they remain undefeated in MEC play.

Zaykiyah Winfield led the charge with a game high 26 points in the Pioneers route to their 98-38 victory.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.