Lewis County honors 100th anniversary of 1922 State Championship team

Class B State Champions won the title for Jane Lew High School
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - During halftime of the Lewis County vs. Clay-Battelle girl’s basketball matchup, Lewis County asked those who attended Jane Lew High School to come center court.

The school honored the 1922 basketball team that brought home the 1922 Class B State Championship with only seven players and 19 points.

1966 was the last graduating class from Jane Lew, which was part of a consolidation into the modern day Lewis County in fall 1966.

