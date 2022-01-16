Advertisement

Morgantown girl’s swim team makes a splash at OVACs

By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The O.V.A.C Bill Brubaker Swim Championship meet got underway in Wheeling today, with Morgantown coming away with hardware and history.

Caroline Riggs won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:54:91. The junior also set a new meet and pool record in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 58:41 seconds.

The girl’s team won the 400 free relay, also setting a pool and meet record with a time of 3:41:36.

The Mohigans finished as Class 5A runner-ups.

