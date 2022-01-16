BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patricia Carvelli Beto, of Springfield, Virginia, passed away after a brief illness on January 12, 2022. She was born in Stonewood, WV, on December 19, 1936, a daughter of the late Luigi and Anna Figler Carvelli.Her husband, Michael Leonard Beto, whom she married July 26, 1959, preceded her in death on April 28, 2009.Patricia is survived by one son, Mark Thomas Betonti and his wife Jayelene of Keswick, VA. Two beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Trent Betonti and Dominique Nicolle Betonti of McLean, VA. Also surviving are two brothers, Sam Carvelli of Clarksburg, WV and James (Karen) Carvelli of Stonewood; her brother-in-law Mike (Corky) Corcoglioniti of Bridgeport, WV, her sisters-in-law Katherine Frederick and Brenda Beto of Clarksburg, WV, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.In addition to her parents and her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Joseph Beto on July 18, 2006. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Frank Carvelli, George Carvelli, Joe Carvelli, and infant John Carvelli; six sisters, Rose Perri, Elizabeth Signorelli, Mary McIntire, Anna Danes, Delores Corcoglioniti, and infant Virginia Carvelli. Sister-in-law Jean Smith; brothers-in-law Bernard Beto, Robert Beto Sr., Franklin Beto, Joseph Beto and John Beto.Patricia was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, Class of 1954. The Beto family moved from Delaware, OH to Springfield, VA in 1965. She worked as a Data Processor for Educational Reading Services (ERS) until she retired to spend more time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed reading, painting, gardening, doing puzzles, and was an amazing cook! Patricia loved spending time with her family and friends, and in her selfless way, was always there to help others. While she will be missed, we know there is much celebrating in heaven, as she is reunited with all of her loved ones.Family and friends will be received at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV 26301 on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 am, with Father Kumar Reddimasu. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

