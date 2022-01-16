Advertisement

Updates on winter storm from around the area

Snow roads from a WV 511 camera
Snow roads from a WV 511 camera(WV 511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story contains updates on Sunday’s winter storm from across the area. The story is updated regularly as new updates become available.

-------

12:55 p.m. -- The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department says ice has started to form in the area with snow soon to follow, with 4-7 inches of accumulation possible. BCSD says if you do not have to go out on the roads, stay inside.

12:11 p.m. -- WV Emergency management says compared to a typical snowstorm, freezing rain is much more hazardous — especially on the road. Bottom line: be #WeatherReady and do not drive if there is, or recently was, freezing rain. http://weather.gov/safety/winter

8 a.m. -- The city of Morgantown says five plows are out treating city streets. The city says staffing levels will be adjusted accordingly. They say anyone driving show allow extra time to get to their destination.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. coal miner killed in mining accident
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning in effect for NCWV
Flooding (Morgantown Fire Dept.)
Ruptured water line floods Morgantown businesses
Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday-Monday snowstorm
child found
‘It’s disturbing’: Elkins police describe the conditions an 8-year-old boy was found in

Latest News

Kayla Smith 1pm Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Kayla Smith 1pm Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Kayla Smith 1pm Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Winter storm is underway!
Kayla Smith Noon Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Kayla Smith Noon Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | January 15, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | January 15, 2022