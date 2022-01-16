Updates on winter storm from around the area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story contains updates on Sunday’s winter storm from across the area. The story is updated regularly as new updates become available.

-------

12:55 p.m. -- The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department says ice has started to form in the area with snow soon to follow, with 4-7 inches of accumulation possible. BCSD says if you do not have to go out on the roads, stay inside.

12:11 p.m. -- WV Emergency management says compared to a typical snowstorm, freezing rain is much more hazardous — especially on the road. Bottom line: be #WeatherReady and do not drive if there is, or recently was, freezing rain. http://weather.gov/safety/winter

8 a.m. -- The city of Morgantown says five plows are out treating city streets. The city says staffing levels will be adjusted accordingly. They say anyone driving show allow extra time to get to their destination.

