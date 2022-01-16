Voter reject $49M bond for new Buckhannon-Upshur schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Voters overwhelmingly rejected a $49 million bond that would have created a new high school and reimagined middle school in Upshur County.

Superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus said that the new high school building would have accommodated more career and technical-based programs within the school. These programs could help students get a degree when they graduate high school.

“We appreciate the voters and supporters who have taken time to learn about the bond issue and focus on the importance of education in our community,” Lewis-Stankus said in a statement following Saturday’s vote. “While we are disheartened to learn the result of the election, our public has spoken and are satisfied with the schools we currently have. We are thankful to have carried the ideals of the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP) back to our community for their consideration.”

The bond would have increased property taxes for county residents, which led 3,451 people to vote against it. Only 767 voted in favor.

Lewis-Stankus said a large portion of the district’s operating budget goes toward repairing and maintaining the current facilities.

“It is costing us an exorbitant amount of money each year to just keep the doors open and to keep it up to code. The taxpayers are already paying for that. So, it is truly how do you want to invest your money,” she said.

Lewis-Stankus says the district will assess its most urgent needs and allocate resources appropriately while working toward “a solution.”

The Upshur County School system invites the community to share their reasoning behind their vote. To submit your response to a survey, please visit www.upshurschools.com.

