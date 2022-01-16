Winter storm is underway!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday and happy snow day! As of noon, the storm has started to make its first appearances in NCWV. The National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have our entire viewing area under a Winter Storm Warning. This warning is in effect from now until Monday at 1pm. A Winter Storm Warning means it is likely for 6″ of snow to fall over a 12 hour period, or for 8″ of snow to fall over a 24 hour period.

Between now and about 8pm, there is the possibility across both the lowlands and higher elevations that precipitation could fall as a wintry mix due to some warm upper air. This would cause very icy road conditions. The heaviest snowfall will be falling overnight through Monday morning, becoming lighter as we head into Monday afternoon. Most of the residual snow showers in the lowlands will be done by early Monday evening, whereas for the mountains, snow showers may linger into Tuesday morning. Most accumulation will be done by Monday afternoon.

Snowfall totals are still subject to vary slightly, but currently, it seems like most of the lowlands will receive anywhere from 6-10 inches, with higher elevations expected to see a foot or slightly more.

In addition to icy road conditions and heavy snow, this storm will bring heavy wind gusts to the area, particularly in the higher elevations. Sunday evening could see gusts in the lowlands around 20mph and in the mountains as high as 50mph. The winds take a short break later Sunday night before ramping up again ahead of sunrise Monday morning. Throughout Monday, wind gusts can be expected in the lowlands at 25-30mph and up to 40mph in the mountains. Gusty winds during snowfall greatly reduces visibility on the roads. Winds will also make temperatures feel like the low 20s on Sunday and the low teens to single digits on Monday. For the higher elevations, strong wind gusts could knock down tree branches, causing road blockage.

This storm will make travel conditions very dangerous to impossible. The Department of Transportation is urging citizens to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Should you need to venture out, drive slowly with extra caution, and be sure to have an emergency kit stocked with water, food, a flashlight, and blankets.

