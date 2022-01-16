WVWC men’s basketball wins in hard fought overtime battle against Glenville

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia men’s basketball team started off on a 7-0 run over the Pioneers this afternoon.

Glenville bounced back, but the team’s battled hard, sending them to overtime.

The Bobcats came out on top, 97-96 in an offensively strong battle between the two teams.

