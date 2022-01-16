WVWC men’s basketball wins in hard fought overtime battle against Glenville
Bobcats bested the Pioneers by a point
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia men’s basketball team started off on a 7-0 run over the Pioneers this afternoon.
Glenville bounced back, but the team’s battled hard, sending them to overtime.
The Bobcats came out on top, 97-96 in an offensively strong battle between the two teams.
