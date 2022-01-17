Advertisement

5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: “A Short Summer” by John Wickline

A summer of 1910 baseball in West Virginia
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s 5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down, Casey Kay pull back the curtain with John Wickline on his book, “A Short Summer”

Wickline spent a decade diving into the history of this previously undiscovered summer of a West Virginia baseball league, one where several major leaguers participated in.;

The league only lasted a few weeks, and much of the history was not documented to the degree it would be today, leading Kay to ask the question, “If you could sit down with one of these players today, what is it you would want to know, what was lost from your research?”

