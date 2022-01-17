Alexander Charles Alex, 83, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away peacefully at Ruby Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness, on Friday, January 14, 2022, with his immediate family at his side.

He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on June 7, 1938, a son of the late Charles and Agoro (Samaras) Alex.

Surviving are his wife, Maria (Koutsobaris); three sons, Constantine (Stephanie), Peter (Peggi), and Nicholas; four grandchildren, Maria, Michael and Ana Alex; and Sophia Alex, all of Bridgeport, WV; one brother, George Charles Alex of Burr Ridge, IL; brother-in-law, George Koutsobaris (Rhonda) of Duck Creek; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Evangeline Alex Pappas, brother-in-law, Gus William Pappas, and two nephews, Charles Gus Pappas and Michael Gus Pappas.

Mr. Alex was a graduate of Washington Irving High School class of 1956, and received his BA Degree in Applied Music from Alderson-Broaddus College in 1963. He taught music and band at Salem Junior High School before going into business with his parents as co-owner of the Manhattan Restaurant in Clarksburg. In later years, he was an aide to teachers at Linden Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He was a friend to everyone, always with a smile on his face.

Mr. Alex and his wife, Maria were avid travelers and would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in June. He was especially proud of his Greek heritage and made several trips to Greece to visit family, the last one being in 2019. One of his most memorable trips was with his son, Constantine, to Mittenwald, Germany; Prague, Czech Republic; and Salzburg, Austria, where he visited the home of Mozart, one of his favorite composers.

He was a faithful member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Clarksburg, where he served as parish council member, holding every office, and the only member to serve for 55 consecutive years. He was recently honored with the St. Photios Award, bestowed by His Eminence Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh, in thanksgiving for, and in recognition of, the dedicated service of honorees to their parishes. He was past member of AHEPA Chapter #96, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at United Hospital Center, Ruby Memorial Hospital and the Fresenius Kidney Center for the loving care they provided. Special appreciation goes to Doctors Gerardo Lopez, Casey Fryer, James DeMarco and Shamsher Ali and the team of heart specialists at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a Trisagion service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation.

Out of an abundance of caution, the family requests that masks be worn by all visitors to the funeral home and church.

Funeral services will take place at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 1010 Factory Street, Clarksburg, WV, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00 am, with Reverend Fathers Stelyios Muksuris and Dean Dimon as concelebrants.

Interment will be at the Bridgeport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 4176, Clarksburg, WV 26302.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

