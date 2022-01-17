Bradley named West Virginia Wesleyan head baseball coach

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former first baseman and West Virginia Wesleyan College alumnus Lee Bradley was named the Bobcats’ new head baseball coach Monday afternoon.

Bradley replaces longtime head coach Randy Tenney. Tenney stepped down as head coach on Dec. 31 after 40 years but remains WVWC’s athletic director.

Bradley most recently was the Assistant Athletic Director for NCAA Compliance at Alderson Broaddus University. Prior to AB, Bradley spent 11 years on the coaching staff at the University of Charleston.

Tenney said the college is “thrilled to have Lee back leading [their] program” and he “brings a wealth of experience to [their] program.”

