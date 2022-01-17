Former state Senator Joe Minard passes away

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former state Senator and the owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn has passed away at the age of 90.

Joe Minard, a former state Senator who served North Central West Virginia for decades, quietly passed away Monday morning at the age of 90.

The announcement of Minard’s passing was made on the Minard’s Spaghetti Inn’s Facebook page, seen below.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Capo, our godfather, our Don...... Our Joe passed away... Posted by Minard's Spaghetti Inn on Monday, January 17, 2022

Minard was a Senator for West Virginia’s 12th district, representing Harrison, Lewis, Braxton, and Gilmer counties from 1990 to 1994 and from 1998 to 2013.

Minard was also a Delegate in the West Virginia House of Delegates from his appointment in 1983 through 1990.

5 News spoke with Minard in 2017 as his restaurant, Minard’s Spaghetti Inn, celebrated 80 years in business. You can view that story here.

5 News also did a Tasty Tuesday segment at Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in 2018, which can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.