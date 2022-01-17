Jarret Doege finds new home for 2022 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU starting quarterback Jarret Doege announced several weeks ago via twitter that he had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Doege returned back to twitter today to announce where he would call home next season: Western Kentucky University.

With the announcement, Doege will return to finish his collegiate career in the same state it started, as he came to WVU after beginning at Bowling Green University.

