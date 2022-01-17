Advertisement

Jarret Doege finds new home for 2022 season

Former WVU quarterback to play at Western Kentucky University
Doege
Doege(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU starting quarterback Jarret Doege announced several weeks ago via twitter that he had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Doege returned back to twitter today to announce where he would call home next season: Western Kentucky University.

With the announcement, Doege will return to finish his collegiate career in the same state it started, as he came to WVU after beginning at Bowling Green University.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. coal miner killed in mining accident
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning in effect for NCWV
Flooding (Morgantown Fire Dept.)
Ruptured water line floods Morgantown businesses
Kayla Smith 2pm Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Winter storm is underway!
child found
‘It’s disturbing’: Elkins police describe the conditions an 8-year-old boy was found in

Latest News

Lewis County wins over CB 58-32
Lewis County girl’s basketball wins over Clay-Battelle 58-32
Lewis County celebrates 100 year anniversary
Lewis County honors 100th anniversary of 1922 State Championship team
Grafton pulls past RCB during OT
Grafton boy’s basketball pulls past RCB in overtime
Glenville remains undefeated in MEC play with 98-38 win
GSC women’s basketball remains undefeated in MEC competition