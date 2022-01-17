Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday afternoon, the winter storm arrived, bringing sleet and rain/snow mix in the afternoon an. Now, the back end of the system is pushing in (as of 3 AM), bringing widespread snow to NCWV. This widespread snow lasts until noon, before we transition to lighter snow showers that last until the late-evening. During the morning and early-afternoon, we could see gusts above 30 mph across most of NCWV, especially in the mountains. In fact some mountainous areas could see gusts above 45 mph. This could blow around any snow on the ground and increase power outages. Between yesterday evening and today, we’re expecting 4″ to 6″ in the lowlands and higher amounts in the mountains. Temperatures will be in the 20s, so the snow and ice will stay frozen. This could make commuting hazardous. Because of this, both the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have all of WV under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 PM today. It’s recommended to stay at home if you can. But if you have to travel, keep supplies in your car, such as flashlights, blankets, and water, and drive with great care.

By Tuesday morning, any leftover snowfall leaves, leaving behind clouds and highs in the 30s. A weak system then brings light rain showers and highs in the mid-40s into NCWV on Wednesday, so you might want an umbrella. Then expect colder temperatures towards the end of the week. Overall, tomorrow morning will be cold and snowy, and the middle of the week will bring rain showers and colder temperatures.

Today: Moderate snowfall is expected during the morning hours, along with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range. By the afternoon, we transition to lighter, on-again, off-again snow showers, with most of them in the mountains. We will still experience breezy winds until the late-evening hours. About 3″ to 5″ of snow in the lowlands, and over 7″ in the mountains. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper-20s. Overall, a cold, snowy morning and breezy afternoon. High: 28.

Tonight: A few snow showers likely, but they won’t produce much snow. Other than that, expect cloudy skies and westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-20s, so it will be a chilly night. Low: 21.

Tuesday: We warm up into the low-30s High: 33.

Wednesday: High: 42.

