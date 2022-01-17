Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | January 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone! The winter storm that began around noon yesterday is almost over; we’re just seeing a little bit of lingering snow showers across the area. Accumulations are mostly done at this point, but the mountains could be seeing another inch or two tonight. The National Weather Service does still have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Preston, Tucker, eastern Randolph, and eastern Webster counties until 10pm tonight. Snowfall totals across the area ended up on the low side of our models, seeing anywhere from 4-7″ in the lowlands to around a foot in the mountains. Winds have been gusty all day, and they will continue to gust through the evening at around 25-35mph in the lowlands and 35-45mph in the mountains. Those gusts have made today’s temperatures feel like the teens and single digits. Cold temperatures will persist tonight and tomorrow; expect lows tonight in the 20s and teens, and highs tomorrow around freezing point. Clouds will continue through tomorrow morning, then will gradually decrease as the day progresses. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the low 40s, but we will be seeing some light rain showers in the evening. As temperatures decrease overnight, that rain may turn to light snow, but will not accumulate. Heading into Thursday, temperatures plummet again, with highs in the mid-20s and lows in the single digits. Friday’s temperatures are similar, but we’ll see more of the sun on Friday than on Thursday. Overall, we’ll be mostly dry and mostly cold this week, with exception to Wednesday on both of those fronts.

Tonight: Lingering snow showers and gusty winds. Low: 22

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds throughout the day. High: 32

Wednesday: AM clouds giving way to afternoon-evening rain showers. High: 43

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. High: 26

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.