The latest in AP high school boy’s basketball rankings
Morgantown stays on top in Class AAAA
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown continues to be top of class in AAAA in this week’s AP high school boy’s basketball rankings.
AAAA:
1. Morgantown
2. Parkersburg South
3. Jefferson
4. George Washington
5. South Charleston
6. Huntington
7. Musselman
8. Hedgesville
9. Martinsburg
10. Capital
AAA:
1. Logan
2. Shady Spring
3. Fairmont Senior
4. Winfield
5. Wheeling Central
6. East Fairmontt
7. Elkins
8. Herbert Hoover
9. Berkeley Springs
10. Ripley
AA:
1. Poca
2. St. Marys
3. Bluefield
4. Williamstown
5. Ravenswood
6. South Harrison
7. Chapmanville
8. Mingo Centraal
9. Charleston Catholic
10. Wyoming East
A:
1. Greater Beckley Christian
2. James Monroe
3. St. Joseph
4. Man
5. Tug Valley
6. Tucker County
7. Greenbrier West
8. Tygarts Valley
9. Webster County
10. Pendleton County
