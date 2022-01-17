Advertisement

The latest in AP high school boy’s basketball rankings

Morgantown stays on top in Class AAAA
Morgantown basketball breaks 100
(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown continues to be top of class in AAAA in this week’s AP high school boy’s basketball rankings.

AAAA:

1. Morgantown

2. Parkersburg South

3. Jefferson

4. George Washington

5. South Charleston

6. Huntington

7. Musselman

8. Hedgesville

9. Martinsburg

10. Capital

AAA:

1. Logan

2. Shady Spring

3. Fairmont Senior

4. Winfield

5. Wheeling Central

6. East Fairmontt

7. Elkins

8. Herbert Hoover

9. Berkeley Springs

10. Ripley

AA:

1. Poca

2. St. Marys

3. Bluefield

4. Williamstown

5. Ravenswood

6. South Harrison

7. Chapmanville

8. Mingo Centraal

9. Charleston Catholic

10. Wyoming East

A:

1. Greater Beckley Christian

2. James Monroe

3. St. Joseph

4. Man

5. Tug Valley

6. Tucker County

7. Greenbrier West

8. Tygarts Valley

9. Webster County

10. Pendleton County

