The latest in AP high school girl’s basketball rankings
Fairmont Senior, Gilmer County maintain top slots
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior and Gilmer County maintain their spots as top of class in this week’s AP high school girl’s basketball rankings.
AAAA:
1. Huntington
2. Morgantown (tie)
2. Wheeling Park (tie)
4. Cabell Midland
5. Greenbrier East
6. Princeton
7. Capital
8. Buckhannon-Upshur
9. Parkersburg
10. George Washington
AAA:
1. Fairmont Senior
2. North Marion
3. Logan
4. Wayne
5. Nitro
6. East Fairmont
7. Philip Barbour (tie)
7. PikeView (tie)
9. Robert C. Byrd
10. Winfield
AA:
1. Parkersburg Catholic
2. Wyoming East
3. Petersburg
4. Frankfort
5. St. Marys
6. Summers County
7. Charleston Catholic (tie)
7. Mingo Central (tie)
9. Ritchie County
10. Williamstown
A:
1. Gilmer County
2. Cameron
3. Tucker County
4. Tolsia
5. Cay-Battelle
6. St. Joseph
7. Doddridge County
8. Webster County
9. Tug Valley
10. Calhoun County
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.