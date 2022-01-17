The latest in AP high school girl’s basketball rankings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior and Gilmer County maintain their spots as top of class in this week’s AP high school girl’s basketball rankings.

AAAA:

1. Huntington

2. Morgantown (tie)

2. Wheeling Park (tie)

4. Cabell Midland

5. Greenbrier East

6. Princeton

7. Capital

8. Buckhannon-Upshur

9. Parkersburg

10. George Washington

AAA:

1. Fairmont Senior

2. North Marion

3. Logan

4. Wayne

5. Nitro

6. East Fairmont

7. Philip Barbour (tie)

7. PikeView (tie)

9. Robert C. Byrd

10. Winfield

AA:

1. Parkersburg Catholic

2. Wyoming East

3. Petersburg

4. Frankfort

5. St. Marys

6. Summers County

7. Charleston Catholic (tie)

7. Mingo Central (tie)

9. Ritchie County

10. Williamstown

A:

1. Gilmer County

2. Cameron

3. Tucker County

4. Tolsia

5. Cay-Battelle

6. St. Joseph

7. Doddridge County

8. Webster County

9. Tug Valley

10. Calhoun County

