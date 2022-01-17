Advertisement

Latest on road conditions in NCWV

Roads remain slick but passable as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Roads remain slick but passable as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

West Virginia 511 has roads in the yellow category, which they say means drivers should use caution.

Officials are calling driving conditions “difficult” across the 5 News viewing area.

Wind gusts are generally blowing around 20 miles per hour in the lowland areas, which could result in reduced visibility.

Snow is expected to fall consistently through noon.

Officials are encouraging people to slow down and take their time driving.

