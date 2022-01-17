Latest on road conditions in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Roads remain slick but passable as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

West Virginia 511 has roads in the yellow category, which they say means drivers should use caution.

Officials are calling driving conditions “difficult” across the 5 News viewing area.

Wind gusts are generally blowing around 20 miles per hour in the lowland areas, which could result in reduced visibility.

Snow is expected to fall consistently through noon.

Officials are encouraging people to slow down and take their time driving.

WVDOH crews are continuing to plow and treat roads. Road conditions range from fair to hazardous and snow covered. If you have to travel expect slick conditions and limited visibility during snow showers. pic.twitter.com/ztslt2mRDY — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) January 17, 2022

