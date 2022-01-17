Advertisement

McNeil: Big 12 is “hardest league in America”

All ten teams ranked in top 75 of NET rankings
Sean McNeil
Sean McNeil
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After the Mountaineers’ loss to Kansas over the weekend, WVU continues on its past to finding itself this season.

The Mountaineers struggled rebounding and couldn’t find success in transition against the Jayhawks; WVU only shot 27 percent from the field, 22.2 percent from three.

As WVU prepares to face the reigning national champion Baylor Bears Tuesday night, its players reflected on the level of competition Big 12 players have to face each game. Sean McNeil called the conference the “hardest league in America.”

Taz Sherman’s overall health is still a question for WVU heading into another week of Big 12 play; head coach Bob Huggins said Monday he “still isn’t 100 percent” based on practice the day before. Huggins also noted sophomore Jalen Bridges continues to do a good job stepping in and picking up the slack when necessary.

Tip-off between the Bears and Mountaineers is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

