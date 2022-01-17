Omicron variant spreads and less test for COVID-19 amidst winter weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -COVID-19 numbers continued to rise as the Omicron variant spread across West Virginia.

Monongalia County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith said despite the mild symptoms. People should still be concerned.

“Well, it’s like the common cold. Well, not really, and there are side effects that can continue onward afterward,” he explained.

Smith added before the surge in Omicron cases, roughly 60 people tested positive every day over seven days. However, those numbers have increased to four times that amount.

As the winter weather made it difficult to travel, he said that COVID-19 testing numbers decreased in the county.

“So we will see these artificial dips, and it doesn’t mean that the actual number is going down. It just means that the number of people that are being tested isn’t as high,” Smith said.

Chief Quality Officer at United Hospital Center, Dr. Mark Povroznik, added they saw the same trend in Harrison County.

He said that on January 17, they only had 123 people tested versus their usual 300 - 400.

Povroznik added that the positivity rate for cases since omicron had become the prominent variant had been roughly 30%. However, he was unsure how the weather may affect these numbers.

“The next few days as the roads get cleared, and things thaw out will be a little more insight if the positivity rate in the community is continuing at a heightened rate,” he explained.

Povroznik and Smith encouraged residents to take precautions and get vaccinated if they hadn’t already.

