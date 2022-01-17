Advertisement

Omicron variant spreads and less test for COVID-19 amidst winter weather

This is the first round of free testing in Harrison County. More testing events are expected in...
This is the first round of free testing in Harrison County. More testing events are expected in our area in the future.(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -COVID-19 numbers continued to rise as the Omicron variant spread across West Virginia.

Monongalia County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith said despite the mild symptoms. People should still be concerned.

“Well, it’s like the common cold. Well, not really, and there are side effects that can continue onward afterward,” he explained.

Smith added before the surge in Omicron cases, roughly 60 people tested positive every day over seven days. However, those numbers have increased to four times that amount.

As the winter weather made it difficult to travel, he said that COVID-19 testing numbers decreased in the county.

“So we will see these artificial dips, and it doesn’t mean that the actual number is going down. It just means that the number of people that are being tested isn’t as high,” Smith said.

Chief Quality Officer at United Hospital Center, Dr. Mark Povroznik, added they saw the same trend in Harrison County.

He said that on January 17, they only had 123 people tested versus their usual 300 - 400.

Povroznik added that the positivity rate for cases since omicron had become the prominent variant had been roughly 30%. However, he was unsure how the weather may affect these numbers.

“The next few days as the roads get cleared, and things thaw out will be a little more insight if the positivity rate in the community is continuing at a heightened rate,” he explained.

Povroznik and Smith encouraged residents to take precautions and get vaccinated if they hadn’t already.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer stalled
Updates on winter storm from around the area
Hargraves/Tattoo (MCSO)
Authorities ask for help locating missing Cheat Lake man
Kayla Smith 2pm Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Winter storm is underway!
511 Map
Latest on road conditions in NCWV
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning in effect for NCWV