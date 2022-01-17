Advertisement

Report: Bailey is first woman to lead judicial association

Jennifer Bailey
Jennifer Bailey(West Virginia Judiciary)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kanawha County Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey has become the first woman elected as president of the West Virginia Judicial Association, according to a published report.

“There’s not a more deserving person,” Putnam Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers, past president of the association, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “I think we’ll all be in good hands with her as the association president.”

The association is responsible for promoting education, professionalism and camaraderie among judges.

Bailey was fifth woman to serve as a judge in the state when she was appointed in 2002 and has served for 20 years, the newspaper reported.

She said she is looking forward to further cultivating a sense of community and professional support among judges.

“I have to say one of the greatest parts of this job is getting to know judges from around the state,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer stalled
Updates on winter storm from around the area
Kayla Smith 2pm Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Winter storm is underway!
Hargraves/Tattoo (MCSO)
Authorities ask for help locating missing Cheat Lake man
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning in effect for NCWV
W.Va. coal miner killed in mining accident

Latest News

Road conditions update
Road conditions update
A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
511 Map
Latest on road conditions in NCWV
Futurecast showing conditions at 3 PM, January 17, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 17, 2022